City Of Port Orchard, WA, Partners With Opengov To Enhance Asset Management

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to eliminate paper-based work and manual processes, the City of Port Orchard, WA, embarked on a search for a more efficient, integrated asset management solution. Recognizing the need for modernization, it chose to partner with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for local governments.Located an hour from Seattle, the City of Port Orchard is working hard to improve service delivery for its residents. In the search for a new asset management system, it prioritized finding a solution that offered better visibility into the status of capital assets, automated work orders, and the ability to manage and track asset maintenance. Cartegraph Asset Management , with its mobile application, GIS Integration, and the ability to run macro-level reporting for data-driven decisions, emerged as the perfect fit for the City's needs.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Port Orchard is set to experience a major shift in public works management. The software will not only provide detailed historical documentation for each asset but also enhance reporting for all levels of leadership. Additionally, its mobile application is expected to significantly streamline operations, fostering a more responsive and efficient municipal workforce.The City of Port Orchard joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

