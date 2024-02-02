Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 02 February 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 11.5 billion in total during the week ending 02 February 2024. The sum of transactions was 3,677.



192 plots were sold for AED 2.61 billion, 2,699 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.75 billion.





The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah sold for AED 614.96 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 146 million in Al Merkadh, and a land sold for AED 141.34 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah in third place.



Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 51 sales transactions worth AED 118.15 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 27 sales transactions worth AED 78.4 million, and Jabal Ali First with 14 sales transactions worth AED 70.74 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 182 million in Al Mamzer, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 67.5 million in Al Wasl, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 55 million in Um Suqaim Third.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.24 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Hebiah First, mortgaged for AED 458.77 million.

154 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 852 million.



