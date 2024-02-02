Italian Publication Writes On Expectations From COP29 To Be Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Italian publication La Ragione wrote about Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th (COP29) session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Azernews reports that the article talks about the importance of holding COP29 in Azerbaijan at the end of the year and international expectations. The article states that the selection of Baku to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is the result of international discussions on the prospects of global energy diplomacy. Azerbaijan is a country that occupies a special place in the global energy reality due to the production and sale of hydrocarbons, as well as the perspectives of sustainable energy planning.

It is noted that Azerbaijan aims to become a country with a clean environment and sustainable energy growth by 2030. Azerbaijan, which joined the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030. Holding COP29 in Baku this year means global support for Azerbaijan's green energy policy. It was emphasised that 2024 was declared the Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

It should be noted that the debates and discussions of experts, activists, and international representatives who will come together at COP29 will allow Azerbaijan to further enrich its path to the diversification of the economy in order to eliminate dependence on hydrocarbon exports in the future. Azerbaijan wants to increase the competitiveness of production through the experience gained in the field of energy and new sustainable technologies. The country also intends to deepen the opportunities for the development of modern industry by strengthening its scientific, technological, educational, and academic potential.

The article mentions that Azerbaijan plans to double its gas exports to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor by 2027, and it is planned to export renewable energy from our country to the Old Continent via the Black Sea.