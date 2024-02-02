Power Supply Fully Restored In Kryvyi Rih Following Russia's Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power engineers have fully restored the supply of electricity in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih, where it was earlier interrupted following Russia's overnight drone attack.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In Kryvyi Rih, power engineers have restored the supply of electricity for all consumers that were disconnected following the [enemy] drone attack. A mine and a boiler facility also have power supply services restored,” the report states.

According to the ministry, power engineers continue repair works.

A reminder that, on the night of February 2, 2024, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih with drones. A high-voltage substation of Ukrenergo National Power Company was reported damaged. A total of 62,000 household consumers, as well as infrastructure objects, were left without electricity.