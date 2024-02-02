Mrs. Doubtfire Celebrates 30 Years Of Laughter With Extended West End Run

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK - February 2, 2024 - The smash hit musical comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the beloved film starring Robin Williams, has announced that it will extend its West End run until 2025, marking the 30th anniversary of the original movie's release.



Mrs. Doubtfire, which opened at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2023, has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, who have praised its faithful adaptation, hilarious performances, and catchy songs. The musical follows the story of Daniel Hillard, an out-of-work actor who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny named Euphegenia Doubtfire to stay close to his children after a bitter divorce. Along the way, he learns valuable lessons about being a father and a person.



The musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, and original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkptrick, the award-winning team behind Something Rotten! and Chicken Run. The show is directed by Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, and designed by David Korins, Catherine Zuber, Philip S. Rosenberg, and Brian Ronan.



The cast of Mrs. Doubtfire includes Gabriel Vick as Daniel Hillard, Laura Tebbut as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins as Andre, Samuel Edwards as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot as Mr Jolly, and Kelly Agbowu as Wanda Sellner.



Mrs. Doubtfire is the perfect musical for all ages, as it combines humour, heart, and nostalgia in a spectacular show. Tickets are now on sale until 16th February 2025, and can be booked online, over the phone, or via the Leicester Square Box Office website. Don't miss this chance to see the musical that will make you laugh, cry, and cheer.



For more information, visit the official website of Mrs. Doubtfire, or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. You can also stay updated with the latest news and offers from the West End theatre scene on the Leicester Square Box Office 'News' section.

Company :-Leicester Square Box office

User :- Hasnain Sami

Email :...

Phone :-02070872999

Mobile:- 02070872999

Url :-