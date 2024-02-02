Two Ships Collide Off Istanbul Inflicting Damage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- A Libyan-flagged passenger ship and a cargo ship collided in the Istanbul Strait on Friday, damaging both ships but resulting in no casualties, said officials familiar with the matter, according to the official Anadolu news agency.

The Kevalay Queen, a Ro-Ro/passenger ship spanning 147 meters (482 feet), and the cargo ship Captain Adam 1, with a length of 103 meters (338 feet), collided off Yenikapi, on the European side of the Turkish metropolis.

There was no information available on how many passengers were on the Kevalay Queen, but reportedly no one was hurt.

Following the incident, the Turkish Coastal Safety Directorate dispatched a swift rescue boat to the scene.

Both ships were damaged, but inspections of the ships found no environmental pollution had resulted.

The ships were anchored at the Ahirkapi Anchorage Area, on the southern coast of the European side of Istanbul. (end)

ta











MENAFN02022024000071011013ID1107801810