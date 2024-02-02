Geothermal Turbines Market Heats Up: A Decade Of Growth Unveiled From 2021 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geothermal Turbines Market

Geothermal Turbines Market Expected to Reach $99.5 Billion by 2031 - Allied Market Research

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The geothermal turbine market will exhibit high potential growth in the coming years. Owing to the factors that it has excellent reliability and can be used for both direct heating and electricity generation. In addition rise in infrastructural development activities and industrial growth boosts electricity demand thus in turn increasing the demand for the market. The geothermal turbines market size was valued at $67.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $99.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Geothermal power plants use steam to produce electricity. The steam comes from reservoirs of hot water found a few miles or more below the earth's surface. The steam rotates a turbine that activates a generator, which produces electricity.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @

The market is primarily driven by expanding global demand for energy, growing environmental awareness, and depletion of fossil fuels. Development of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) technology, which extracts heat from reservoirs by injecting fluid into deeper, hotter rock, in recent years, is paving the way for geothermal expansion in a variety of sectors. Hence, many economies are continually eager to increase their investments in these technologies. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy stated in 2018 that it would provide the University of Utah with up to $140.0 million in funding over the following five years for geothermal research & development, with the FORGE field laboratory serving as the location for work.

An increase in steel costs, which further raises the cost of the power plant installation employed in the majority of utility-scale projects, is one of the main reasons impeding the growth of the geothermal turbine market. Steel often accounts for more than 65% of the entire cost of solar tracking systems, making them more expensive. Geothermal energy power plant installation requires substantial expenditure. Such power plant deployment requires huge capital costs for the building. This factor is estimated to hamper the geothermal turbine market growth.

Furthermore, the electricity demand is increasing across the globe and can be attributed to the rise in demand for the geothermal turbine market. that anticipated to prosper market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising focus of governments of several countries towards green energy generation controls the rise in pollution has increased the government's creativity for the geothermal turbine as an alternative source of energy generation over the forthcoming years.

In June 2022, Dominica Geothermal Development announced the development of a geothermal project in the village of Laudat in Roseau Valley, Dominica with a planned capacity of 10 MW. Construction of the power plant is anticipated to begin within a year and be finished in 18 months. In July 2022, the first geothermal power plant of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) started its commercial operations. The facility has the ability to produce 30 MW of electricity.

Enquiry Before Buying:

The geothermal turbine market analysis is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into dry steam, flash cycle, and binary cycle. Based on application, it is divided into residential, industrial, agricultural, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Analysis:

The Geothermal Turbines industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Geothermal Turbines market include,

Chevron Corporation

Ansaldo Energia

Toshiba Corporation

ElectraTherm Inc.

Calpine

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Exergy International Srl

GE, Enel SpA.

Fuji Electric

Geothermal turbine market opportunities, growth drivers, and restraints are explained to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of key players to increase their market share and sustain the intense competition in the industry.

Procure Complete Report @

Key findings of the study:

- By type, the binary cycle segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

- By application, the Industrial segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

- By Region, the Asia-Pacific garnered the highest geothermal turbine market share of 39.2% in 2021, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Latest Trending Reports by Allied Market Research:

1. Gas Turbine Service Market -

2. Steam Turbine Market -

3. Gas Turbine Market -

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn