Readynez Takes Lead In Sustainable IT Training: Unveils 2024 Sustainability Report For A Greener Future In IT Education

Readynez Guides IT Training to a Green Future - Reveals 2024 Sustainability Report, Showcasing 99% Onsite Course Reduction & Substantial CO2 Cut.

DENMARK, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IT training industry, long plagued by a substantial carbon footprint, is at a pivotal moment in its environmental journey. Readynez, a leading player in the sector, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report , highlighting the company's dedicated efforts to address environmental challenges and foster sustainability in IT training.Traditionally, in-person training sessions within the IT training sector have contributed significantly to its environmental impact, with extensive travel for both instructors and participants. The use of physical resources, such as printed materials and facility requirements, has further intensified the industry's carbon emissions.Readynez acknowledges these challenges and is actively engaged in a transformative journey to mitigate its environmental impact. The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases the company's commitment to positively influencing the lives of IT professionals and organizations while minimizing its carbon footprint on the planet.Key Highlights:Adoption of ISO-14001 Environmental Management System: In 2022, Readynez strategically embraced the ISO-14001 Environmental Management System, signifying a commitment to integrate eco-friendly practices into all aspects of operations.Virtual Training Revolution: Accelerated by the digital revolution and the COVID-19 pandemic, Readynez has transitioned to virtual training platforms, resulting in a remarkable 99% reduction in scheduled onsite courses. This initiative eliminates extensive travel, reducing associated carbon emissions.Shift to Digital Courseware: Readynez has successfully transitioned from physical to digital courseware, eliminating emissions related to the production and transportation of physical training materials.Innovative Classroom Training Approach: A focus on enterprise project training in local centers minimizes delegate travel, emphasizing sustainability in venue selection. Choosing centralized and sustainable event partners further contributes to lower transportation emissions.Proactive Organizational Footprint Reduction: Rigorous supplier assessments, digital best practices, promotion of remote work, and virtual meetings underscore Readynez's commitment to holistic sustainability.Significant Reduction in CO2 Footprint: The transition to virtual events resulted in a substantial reduction in Readynez's CO2 footprint. Travel-related emissions saw a 90% reduction in instructor flight emissions and a 93% decrease in the number of hotel nights used by delegates and instructors.Future Focus: Moving forward, Readynez remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing sustainability efforts. Focus areas include digital best practices, optimizing hosting locations, supplier assessments, and continuous improvement of CO2 emission calculation methods.To learn more about Readynez's environmentally responsible initiatives and the transformative path the company is forging in the IT training landscape, download the Readynez 2024 Sustainability Report .For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

