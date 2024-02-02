Spectacle Lens Market To See Huge Growth By 2031 | Nikon Corporation, Rodenstock Gmbh, Hoya Vision Care Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spectacle Lens Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spectacle lenses are transparent corrective lenses used in frames worn in front of the eyes. They are used to correct vision problems like myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia and astigmatism. Common lens types include single vision, bifocal, progressive and clip-on lenses.Market Dynamics:The Spectacle Lens market is witnessing high growth owing to rapid adoption of progressive or no-line multifocal lenses. Progressive lenses are used to treat presbyopia and provide clear vision at all distances without the need for frequent changing of glasses. Additionally, growing preference for customized or personalized lenses tailored to individual visual needs and prescription strengths is also fueling market growth. Manufacturers are offering lenses in varied materials, designs and treatments depending on lifestyle and work requirements. The market is also being driven by increasing prevalence of ocular disorders and rising ageing population prone to vision problems which increases the demand for corrective lenses.Sample Pages of This Report @Top Companies Covered In This Report:Nikon CorporationRodenstock GmbHHoya Vision Care CompanyGKB Ophthalmics Ltd.Essilor International SACarl Zeiss Meditec AGSeiko Optical Products Co. Ltd.among othersMarket Segmentation:By Type: Single Vision, Bifocal, Trifocal, and ProgressiveBy Coating Type: Anti-reflective Coating, Scratch-resistant Coating, Anti-fog Coating, UV Protection, and Other Coating TypesBy Usage: Prescription Glass and OTC Reading GlassBy Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South AmericaRising Need for Vision Correction and Increasing Rate of Smartphone Use Among Young PopulationThe spectacle lens market has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years primarily due to the rising prevalence of vision defects among both young and aging population globally. According to a recent study by WHO, around 2.2 billion people globally have one form of vision impairment or the other. The number is projected to increase further in the coming years mainly due to increasing obesity rates and greater use of digital devices which places undue strain on eyes. Furthermore, the increased use of smartphones among young population for extended periods has visibly impacted their eyesight in many cases requiring them to use spectacle lenses for vision correction. As per recent statistics, over 80% of young adults use their smartphones for over 4 hours on a daily basis on an average which has accelerated the demand for corrective and prescription lenses.Buy-Now and Get a Discount on this Report @Declining Prices of Lens Manufacturing Hindering Market GrowthWhile the overall spectacle lens market has witnessed expansion, declining average selling prices (ASPs) of lenses due to entry of new players and availability of low-cost alternatives is posing a key challenge. Advances in lens manufacturing technologies have enabled mass production of lenses at relatively lower costs which is compelling major manufacturers to reduce their pricing in order to remain competitive. In addition, growing preference of consumers towards affordable multi-functional spectacle frames embedded with advanced lens types is straining profit margins of premium players. Manufacturers are finding it difficult to pass on rising raw material costs fully to customers due to the highly price-sensitive nature of the market. If the declining price trend continues, it may negatively impact the overall revenue growth of spectacle lens market in the long run.Rise of Digital Lens Technology Opening New AvenuesOne of the major opportunities for spectacle lens manufacturers lies in the rapid evolution of digital lens technology. Digital lenses enhance vision, style and functionality through advanced embedded features without compromising on quality. Technological innovations are enabling development of smarter and multifunctional digital lenses integrated with features like blue light filtering, progressive vision correction, prescription updates through smartphone connectivity and augmented reality capabilities. Their superior performance attributes and multiple benefits over conventional lenses are boosting their adoption rate globally. Going forward, continued R&D investments towards developing advanced digital lenses offering new vision solutions, virtual/augmented reality experiences and telemedicine capabilities can open up lucrative growth prospects.Growing Popularity of Lens Customization Driving Market TransformationA key trend gaining prominence in the spectacle lens market is the rising consumer demand for customized and personalized lenses. Earlier, consumers had limited choices and mostly opted for standard lenses designed for average requirements. However, preferences have evolved with growing health awareness and changing lifestyles. Manufacturers are responding to this trend through extensive customization options pertaining to lens material, coating, vision correction type, frame style and other features. Advanced 3D printing and free-form lens manufacturing technologies are playing a pivotal role in enabling mass production of highly customized lenses. Growing Popularity of Lens Customization Driving Market TransformationA key trend gaining prominence in the spectacle lens market is the rising consumer demand for customized and personalized lenses. Earlier, consumers had limited choices and mostly opted for standard lenses designed for average requirements. However, preferences have evolved with growing health awareness and changing lifestyles. Manufacturers are responding to this trend through extensive customization options pertaining to lens material, coating, vision correction type, frame style and other features. Advanced 3D printing and free-form lens manufacturing technologies are playing a pivotal role in enabling mass production of highly customized lenses. Their potential to deliver enhanced visual experiences tailored to individual needs and preferences is boosting the spectacle lens industry transformation towards a more consumer-centric business model. 