Final Amounts Of Mortgage Covered Bonds Series 10F And 10G To Be Put On Auction


2/2/2024 5:31:23 AM

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Executive Management
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
Telephone +45 7012 5300
2 February 2024


Company Announcement number 9/20 24

Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction


Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® in series 10F and 10G as of 1 April 2024.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

In addition, Realkredit Danmark will refinance approx. DKK 55m FlexLån® with Government guarantee in series 10A. The mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) will be sold on Wednesday 28 February 2024 at 11.45 am. Interested parties may contact RD Funding on the phone number mentioned below.


The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments

  • Nr. 9_Endelige udbudte maengder paa auktion_uk
  • Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 9_2024_uk

