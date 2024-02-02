(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company Announcement number 9/20 24

Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® in series 10F and 10G as of 1 April 2024.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

In addition, Realkredit Danmark will refinance approx. DKK 55m FlexLån® with Government guarantee in series 10A. The mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) will be sold on Wednesday 28 February 2024 at 11.45 am. Interested parties may contact RD Funding on the phone number mentioned below.





The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

