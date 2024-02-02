(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Sustainable Wire and Cable Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia-Pacific sustainable wire and cable market (excluding China) was valued at $3.54 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.46% to reach $20.34 billion by 2032. The market for sustainable wire and cable is expected to grow as a result of government measures to cut carbon emissions, customer demand for eco-friendly products, and the growing acceptance of environmental regulations.



The APAC wire and cable industry is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by sustainability concerns, environmental regulations, and technological advancements. Essential in sectors like renewable energy, construction, telecommunications, and healthcare, the market witnesses a growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices. The demand for energy-efficient solutions, particularly in construction and infrastructure, fuels the adoption of sustainable cables. Innovations like recyclable materials contribute to environmentally friendly wire and cable production. Despite environmental benefits, cost and limited recycling infrastructure present adoption challenges, especially in power applications requiring specific properties. Nevertheless, the APAC sustainable wire and cable market anticipates steady growth as sustainability gains significance. Ongoing research aims to develop cost-effective, high-performance solutions, and collaborative efforts within the industry are rising to overcome challenges and promote sustainable alternatives. How can this report add value to an organization? The APAC sustainable wire and cable market is growing at a significant pace and holds enormous opportunities for market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are product launches, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The companies' preferred strategy has been product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the APAC sustainable wire and cable market.

The key players in the sustainable wire and cable market analyzed and profiled in the study include sustainable wire and cable manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and wholesalers and distributors. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the sustainable wire and cable industry has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and regional presence.

Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Polycab India Limited

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

PSP Dynamic Limited

Havells India Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. Oki Electric Cable Co., Ltd. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $20.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Sustainable Wire and Cable: Overview

1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2.1 Widespread Adoption of Circular Economy as Sustainable Practices

1.1.2.2 Rising Focus on Data Centers and Networking Systems

1.1.2.3 Increasing Infrastructure and Technology Spending in Developing Countries

1.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.4.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.4.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4.3 Government Programs

1.1.4.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.5 Sustainable Initiatives by Key Players

1.1.6 Key Patent Mapping

1.1.6.1 Analyst View

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Demand from Renewable Energy Sector

1.2.1.2 Growth of Smart and Green Infrastructure

1.2.1.3 Increasing Government Focus on Carbon Neutrality to Offset Carbon Emissions

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Lower Adoption Rate Owing to High Price and Lack of Suitable Technologies

1.2.2.2 Limited Infrastructure for Material Recycling

1.2.2.3 Limited Availability of Sustainable Materials and its Related Standardization Challenges

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Government Targets toward Green Energy Solutions

1.2.5.2 Rapid Advancements in Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure

1.2.5.3 Increasing Demand for Deployment of Sustainable Technologies for Power Generation

2 Regions

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in China

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 China Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.2.2 China Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.1.2.3 China Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Installation Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 China Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Raw Material), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3.2 China Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Product Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3.3 China Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Voltage Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3.4 China Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Conductor Count), Volume and Value Data

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1.2 Business Challenges

2.2.1.3 Business Drivers

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.2.2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific and Japan Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Installation Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Raw Material), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Product Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3.3 Asia-Pacific and Japan Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Voltage Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan Sustainable Wire and Cable Market (by Conductor Count), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan: Country-Level Analysis

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 South Korea

2.2.4.3 India

2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

3 Markets-- Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix of Key Companies

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1 Role in Sustainable Wire and Cable Market

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

3.2.3 Analyst View

