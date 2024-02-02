               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

High Commissioner Of Eswatini Presents Credentials To Sri Lanka


2/2/2024 5:19:26 AM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

The Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka has appointed H.E. Menzie Sipho Dlamini as High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini to Sri Lanka based in Kuala Lumpur. He presented credentials to H.E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka on 01 February 2024 at 1500 hrs at the Presidential Secretariat, Colombo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka.

MENAFN02022024002747001784ID1107801698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search