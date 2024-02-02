High Commissioner Of Eswatini Presents Credentials To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka has appointed H.E. Menzie Sipho Dlamini as High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini to Sri Lanka based in Kuala Lumpur. He presented credentials to H.E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka on 01 February 2024 at 1500 hrs at the Presidential Secretariat, Colombo.

