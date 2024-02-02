Philippines Embassy In South Africa Holds Informal Bilateral Discussions With Department Of International Relations And Cooperation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Philippine Embassy in Pretoria, led by Ambassador Noralyn Jubaira Baja, held informal discussions with officials of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) handling South Africa's bilateral relations with the Philippines on 30 January 2024. Southeast Asia Director Raymond Medhurst led the DIRCO delegation.



The objectives of the meeting were to take stock of the progress of bilateral ties between the Philippines and South Africa, as well as discuss the way forward for the two countries' outstanding bilateral issues and initiatives.



As the countries are set to hold the 6th round of their Bilateral Consultative Forum in 2025 in Manila, both sides agreed to regularly meet and exchange updates.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.