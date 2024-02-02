Liberia: President Boakai Makes More Appointments In Government

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo Information Services, Monrovia City Corporation, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection, and the Roberts International Airport.



The nominees include:

Mr. Francis Sakala Nyumalin, Minister, Ministry of Internal AffairsMr. Richard F. Ngafuan, Director General, Liberia Institute for Statistics & Geo Information Service.Mr. John Charuk Siafa, City Mayor, City of MonroviaMr. Prince Desea Tambah, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Ministry of Public WorksMr. Smukai Dunnoh, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Public WorksMs. Jocelia J. Taplah, Deputy Minister for Rural Development & Community Service, Ministry of Public WorksMs. Laura Golakeh, Deputy Minister for Gender, Ministry of Gender Child & Social ProtectionMr. Frederick S. Cooper, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Gender, Children & Social ProtectionMs. Garmai Tokpah, Deputy Minister for Children & Social Protection, Ministry of Gender Children & Social ProtectionMr. Curtis V. Dorley, Deputy Minister for Research, Policy and Planning, Ministry of Gender Children & Social ProtectionMs. Tebeh Myers Glay, Assistant Minister for Administration, Ministry of Gender Children & Social ProtectionMs. Josephine Greaves, Assistant Minister for Children & Social Protection, Ministry of Gender Children & Social ProtectionMadam Ophelia Kennedy, Assistant Minister for Gender, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Leader has appointed Mr. Massaquoi M. Kamara as Officer In-Charge of the Roberts International Airport. This appointment takes immediate effect.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.