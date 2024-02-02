Liberia: President Boakai Makes More Appointments In Government

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo Information Services, Monrovia City Corporation, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection, and the Roberts International Airport.
The nominees include:
Mr. Francis Sakala Nyumalin, Minister, Ministry of Internal Affairs
Mr. Richard F. Ngafuan, Director General, Liberia Institute for Statistics & Geo Information Service.
Mr. John Charuk Siafa, City Mayor, City of Monrovia
Mr. Prince Desea Tambah, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Ministry of Public Works
Mr. Smukai Dunnoh, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Public Works
Ms. Jocelia J. Taplah, Deputy Minister for Rural Development & Community Service, Ministry of Public Works
Ms. Laura Golakeh, Deputy Minister for Gender, Ministry of Gender Child & Social Protection
Mr. Frederick S. Cooper, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection
Ms. Garmai Tokpah, Deputy Minister for Children & Social Protection, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection
Mr. Curtis V. Dorley, Deputy Minister for Research, Policy and Planning, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection
Ms. Tebeh Myers Glay, Assistant Minister for Administration, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection
Ms. Josephine Greaves, Assistant Minister for Children & Social Protection, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection
Madam Ophelia Kennedy, Assistant Minister for Gender, Ministry of Gender Children & Social Protection
These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.
Meanwhile, the Liberian Leader has appointed Mr. Massaquoi M. Kamara as Officer In-Charge of the Roberts International Airport. This appointment takes immediate effect.
