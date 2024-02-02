Sica Dawn Styles Stardom For Go Red For Women In NYC: A Minneapolis Connection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MINNEAPOLIS HAIR STYLIST SICA DAWN STYLES FOR CENTER STAGE BACKSTAGE AT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION'S RED DRESS COLLECTION CONCERT IN NYC TO GO RED FOR WOMEN

- Sica DawnMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On this year's Go Red for Women Day, recognized annually on the first Friday of February, Minneapolis-based stylist and owner of Fox Den Salon, Sica Dawn, played a pivotal role behind the scenes at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City.Sica Dawn, renowned for their expertise and creativity, took charge backstage, ensuring perfection in the "last looks" for celebrities and models just moments before they gracefully walked the catwalk in designer dresses.Sica's primary focus was on 4-time Grammy Nominated Country Music Star Mickey Guyton for press appearances prior to the show, walking the runway, and most notably delivering a standout performance alongside Demi Lovato.As a seasoned hair stylist and artist, Sica has been a steadfast supporter backstage at this event for many years, consistently using their skills to contribute to the fight against Cardiovascular Disease, which is the leading cause of death among women. Supporting Mickey Guyton who was struck by the statistic that as many as 60% of black women over the age of 20 have a cardiovascular disease was a natural fit and highlight of the years collaborating with the organization.Reflecting on their backstage role, Sica expressed, "There is truly nothing better than being able to use our talents to lift people up, and to get to do so backstage for an event of this magnitude to help raise awareness for Cardiovascular Disease – which kills more women each year than all forms of cancer combined – is an amazing gift."The annual Red Dress Collection Concert is a powerful platform that unites influential figures to raise awareness about heart health. Sica Dawn's commitment to this cause, particularly in the specialized realm of "last looks" backstage styling, makes her an integral part of the organizations effort to raise awareness to combat Cardiovascular Disease and know the signs.For more information about the Red Dress Collection Concert, including details about this year's performances featuring Demi Lovato, Mickey Guyton, Sherri Shepherd, and more, visit the full press release here:B-roll here:Additional Resources:Getty Images photo album:B-roll package and SOTs are available at right-hand column of the release link.AHA News release: 3 ways to drive awareness of women's greatest health threat for American Heart MonthAHA News release: Investment, action urged to improve access, quality and equity in women's heart health | American Heart AssociationMedia Contact:Sica DawnEmail: ...Phone: 612-518-9376

