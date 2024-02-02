Mamata Begins Sit-In Protest Over 'Not Getting' Central Dues

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday began a two-day sit-in protest against alleged withholding of state's dues by the Union government.

She attacked the Union government over the recent arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths.

Banerjee said she unwaveringly stand by Soren's side. She also claimed that she is dedicated to protecting democracy in the present scenario.

"I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government," Banerjee said..

She also said that people of Jharkhand will give a fitting reply to BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls for pursuing such "vendetta politics".

The chief minister started her sit-in protest little after 1 p.m. She was seen sporting a black shawl as a mark of protest.

"Two temporary tents have been raised behind the dais -- one is for her political meetings and the other for administrative purposes," said a Trinamool Congress leader.

