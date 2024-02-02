Russians Have Started To Use Ballistics More Often - Ihnat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has begun to use ballistic missiles more often.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national telethon "United News ".
"The enemy is more often using missiles that fly along a ballistic trajectory. These are Iskander-M, Kinzhal air-to-ground missile, X-22 cruise missile that attacks on a ballistic trajectory when it enters the target, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles," Ignat said.
Read also:
Russian military death toll in Ukraine up to 387,060
He added: "The enemy understands that we have certain capabilities to shoot down Shaheds, cruise missiles, so they resort to using ballistics, which can only be shot down by special means, and we don't have many of them.
As Ukrinform reported, Russia does not change the tactics of using the Shahed , only the routes of their movement.
MENAFN02022024000193011044ID1107801644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.