Russians Have Started To Use Ballistics More Often - Ihnat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has begun to use ballistic missiles more often.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national telethon "United News ".

"The enemy is more often using missiles that fly along a ballistic trajectory. These are Iskander-M, Kinzhal air-to-ground missile, X-22 cruise missile that attacks on a ballistic trajectory when it enters the target, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles," Ignat said.

He added: "The enemy understands that we have certain capabilities to shoot down Shaheds, cruise missiles, so they resort to using ballistics, which can only be shot down by special means, and we don't have many of them.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia does not change the tactics of using the Shahed , only the routes of their movement.