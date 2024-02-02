Nayev Showed How Soldiers Use Reconnaissance Drones To Monitor Russian Positions In North

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, showed how Ukrainian soldiers are tracking the positions of Russian invaders in the northern direction with the help of reconnaissance drones.

According to Ukrinform, the commander posted the video on Faceboo .

According to Nayev, "unmanned aerial vehicles are not only the eyes but also the stingers of the operators of the Special Operations Forces Command. This is how our fighters are "exploring" the positions of the Russian invaders in the Northern sector with the help of reconnaissance drones."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU , the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the Territorial Defense Forces conducted exercises to counter sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Northern Operational Zone.