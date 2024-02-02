Yermak Discussed With Sullivan Situation At Front And Current Needs Of Ukrainian Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, during which they discussed the situation at the front and the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to repel the Russian invasion.

This is reported by the press servic of the Presidential Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Andriy Yermak noted the effectiveness of his recent meeting with Acting First Deputy Secretary of State, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Christopher Smith in Kyiv. The interlocutors also discussed the current situation on the frontline and the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to repel the Russian invasion. In this context, the current needs of the Ukrainian army were considered," the statement said.

Separately, Yermak emphasized that every day and night Ukrainian cities and communities suffer from Russian terrorist air attacks, so the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system remains extremely acute.

For his part, Sullivan congratulated Ukraine and the entire team of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the decision of the EU leaders to allocate macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 50 billion under the Ukraine Facility program.

He noted that the U.S. administration is engaged in an active dialogue with congressmen of both parties to reach congressional agreement on approving funding for Ukraine.

Yermak thanked the United States for its continued attention and unwavering support for Ukraine, which is countering Russian aggression and fighting for freedom and democracy in Europe.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 1 in Brussels, all 27 EU leaders agreed to create a EUR 50 billion financial assistance fund for Ukraine in the EU's multi-annual budget for 2024-2027.