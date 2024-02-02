Putin Announces Russia's Plans To Integrate Occupied Ukrainian Territories Within Six Years - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized his plans to integrate the occupied territories of Ukraine into the Russian Federation over the next six years, indicating that his intentions are long-term.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Putin said that Russia plans to have the occupied territories of Ukraine on a par with Russia in unspecified "key areas" by 2030.

This indicates that Russia is starting to implement long-term plans and does not involve any territorial concessions, the ISW report says.

In addition, Putin called on Russian banks not to be afraid of Western sanctions and to intensify their work in the occupied territories and noted that Russian subjects have established patronage networks with the occupied regions of Ukraine.

