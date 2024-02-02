Azerbaijan, EBRD Discuss Preparatory Process For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, has met with
Harry Boyd-Carpenter, the Managing Director, Climate Strategy and
Delivery at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD), Azernews reports.
Minister Jabbarov hailed the successful cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the EBRD, emphasising the country`s commitment to
developing relations with the bank. He also pointed out that
Azerbaijan's collaborative projects with EBRD accelerate the
implementation of advanced practices, modern technologies, and
innovations for the country's sustainable development. The economy
minister also noted that Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) provides momentum for the development of
cooperation with EBRD in the field of global climate strategy.
Members of the EBRD delegation expressed their interest in
continuing the fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan. They also
expressed EBRD's support for projects focused on the green energy
transition and the increased utilisation of renewable energy
sources implemented in Azerbaijan.
The meeting also included discussions on the preparatory process
for the COP29 Conference, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan,
establishing dialogue with international organizations, and
implementing effective regulations to ensure energy efficiency.
