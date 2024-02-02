US Official Turns Down Provocative Questions By Pro-Armenian Journalist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
During a briefing, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller
refused to comment on a provocative question about the presidential
elections in Azerbaijan, particularly the so-called OSCE report, Azernews reports.
"I just don't have any comments on the internal elections in
Azerbaijan," the spokesman replied.
The journalist tried to continue the discussion, but Miller
moved the conversation to another topic.
Earlier, the OSCE prepared an initial report on the presidential
elections in Azerbaijan, which noted some problems regarding the
election conditions.
At the same time, on February 7, the OSCE PA will hold its tenth
election observation in Azerbaijan (since 1995).
On December 7, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of
Azerbaijan signed a decree on holding extraordinary presidential
elections in the country on February 7, 2024.
Azerbaijan registered 7 candidates to participate in the
extraordinary presidential election.
It should be noted that, in connection with the holding of
elections in Azerbaijan, the Armenian diaspora and lobbyists have
launched active anti-Azerbaijan propaganda, especially in Western
countries. Going the extra mile, those lobby organisations and
institutions try to impede the upcoming grandiose event - the
extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7 - by committing a number of provocations.
It should be recalled that a few days ago, a group of Armenian
separatists organised a similar provocative meeting in Tbilisi, the
capital of neighbouring Georgia. At the same time, Armenian
lobbyists invited thousands of their supporters in several European
cities to join their planned actions. However, the plan failed due
to the fact that very few people participated in the protests. Even
in a country like France, where Armenian lobbying is the most
widespread, less than 50 people participated in the action.
Today, Armenian lobbying is one of the main threats to the
establishment of peace in the South Caucasus. Their influence on
Western politicians and organisations through bribery, threats,
etc. is one of the most widespread activities of recent times.
