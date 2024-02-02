Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Slams Israel For Attacking Civilians On Southern Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Feb 2 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanon's parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, yesterday slammed Israel, for targeting civilians and residential neighbourhoods in Lebanon's southern villages and towns.

“Israel's targeting of civilians is a violation of UN Resolution 1701, and the rules of engagement,” said Berri, during his meeting in Beirut with British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron.

Berri said that, Lebanon has adhered to Resolution 1701, which was adopted in Aug, 2006, to seek a complete cessation of hostilities, shortly after a deadly war between Israel and Hezbollah ended with a fragile truce.

Cameron arrived in Lebanon yesterday, to explore solutions that prevent military escalation in southern Lebanon, and discuss the situation in Gaza, as well as, British-Lebanese ties.

During the meeting, PM Mikati said, Lebanon supports a peaceful solution in the region, adding that, Britain's support is essential in pushing in this direction.

For his part, Cameron emphasised the priority of a ceasefire in Gaza, in preparation for moving to the following stages to resolve the conflict.

Confrontations continued yesterday on the Lebanese-Israeli borders, injuring a civilian in al-Wazzani village, who was later transported by the Lebanese Red Cross to Marjeyoun Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah armed group announced that, its fighters attacked the Israeli al-Radar and al-Samaqa sites in occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, confirming inflicting casualties among Israeli soldiers.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension since Oct 8, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Israel in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery towards south-eastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 240 on the Lebanese side, including 173 Hezbollah members and 39 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.– NNN-NNA