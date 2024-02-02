Qiai (Qichun Mugwort) Brand Initiates Global Creative Call, Inviting Discerning Creative Minds To Shape An Iconic Brand Identity

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Qichun, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2024) - Qiai (Qichun Mugwort), an esteemed brand originating from Qichun County, China, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Global Creative Call, an international invitation to ingenious minds worldwide to submit exceptional proposals for advertising slogans, logo designs, and Intellectual Property (IP) creative works. This initiative aims to further elevate and promote the Qiai brand, renowned for its rich history, exceptional quality, and distinctive pharmacological effects.







The objective of this call is to gather groundbreaking ideas and extraordinary creative works that effectively showcase the essence of the Qiai brand to a discerning global audience. Qiai, a high-quality mugwort originating from Qichun County, has garnered immense acclaim due to its unique geographical indication. It serves as a symbol of pride for the region, duly earning Qichun County the distinguished title of "Capital of Chinese Mugwort" bestowed by the esteemed China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

To mark the launch ceremony of the solicitation campaign, Qichun County has signed a collaboration agreement with the Hubei branch of Xinhua News Agency. This strategic partnership entails the joint implementation of a comprehensive branding strategy and market promotion plan. The cooperation projects encompass co-compiling the white paper on the development of China's mugwort industry, conducting a global collection of Qiai branding slogans, logos, and IP, promoting the development of co-branded products, assisting Qichun County in expanding its sales network nationwide, and showcasing Qiai through intangible heritage experiences at influential events such as the Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs and World Brand Moganshan Summit.

The Qiai brand epitomizes the harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation, encapsulating the essence of Qichun County's cultural heritage while embracing modern advancements. By harnessing the power of creative proposals, Qiai aims to create a captivating brand identity that resonates with consumers worldwide.

Qiai cordially invite all creative enthusiasts, designers, marketers, and artists to seize this extraordinary opportunity to contribute their unique talents and ideas to the Qiai brand. Proposals may encompass innovative advertising slogans that vividly capture the essence of Qiai, captivating logo designs that reflect its rich heritage and unwavering quality, and Intellectual Property (IP) creative works that showcase the brand's distinctiveness.

Selected proposals will not only have the chance to shape the visual identity and messaging of the Qiai brand but will also be rewarded with distinguished recognition and a generous compensation package.

To participate in the Qiai (Qichun Mugwort) Brand Global Creative Call, interested individuals and teams are invited to check more details and submit their proposals through before the deadline of April 30, 2024.

