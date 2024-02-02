KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 80.49 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by USD 3.60 to USD 80.49 per barrel on Thursday compared with USD 84.09 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, the Brent crude oil future contracts fell by USD 1.85 to reach USD 78.70 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by USD 2.03 to reach USD 73.82 pb. (end) km

