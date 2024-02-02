Israel Attacks Damascus' Outskirts Inflicting Damage -- SANA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Israeli warplanes at dawn Friday fired rockets in the direction of Damascus' southern outskirts causing damage, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

SANA said at 4:20 a.m., "the occupation Israeli entity carried out an air aggression from the occupied Syrian heights targeting several locations south of the city of Damascus.

"The Syrian air defenses confronted the aggression missiles and knocked down a number of them and the losses were only material."

Israeli air forces have repeatedly attacked Syrian government assets and other targets in Syria. (end)

