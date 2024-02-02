Israel Attacks Damascus' Outskirts Inflicting Damage -- SANA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Israeli warplanes at dawn Friday fired rockets in the direction of Damascus' southern outskirts causing damage, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
SANA said at 4:20 a.m., "the occupation Israeli entity carried out an air aggression from the occupied Syrian heights targeting several locations south of the city of Damascus.
"The Syrian air defenses confronted the aggression missiles and knocked down a number of them and the losses were only material."
Israeli air forces have repeatedly attacked Syrian government assets and other targets in Syria. (end)
amn
MENAFN02022024000071011013ID1107801609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.