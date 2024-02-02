UK's Yorkshire Singer Hits Tokyo TV's Karaoke Battle Stage Spotlight

(MENAFN- Pressat) Tokyo, Japan – L J English, the dynamic performer hailing from West Yorkshire, recently achieved a remarkable milestone during his second trip to Tokyo in December 2023.

LJ received an unexpected Christmas present in the form of an invitation to showcase his exceptional talents on the prestigious television show, "Karaoke Battle," broadcasted by Tokyo TV on January 28th 2024.

This extraordinary opportunity saw LJ performing one of the most challenging songs in the Japanese language – Hibari Misora's“O Matsuri Mambo”, all while adorned in his trademark glittering sequin kimono comprised of half Union Jack and half Japanese flag (Called the“Hi No Maru” in Japan)

Adding to the excitement was the presence of Masaaki Sakai, fondly known as "Monkey," from the iconic Japanese '70s TV show“Monkey” (Often referred to as Monkey Magic in the UK and known as Saiyuki in Japan).

Sharing the stage with a legend like Masaaki was a dream come true for LJ who has been a big fan of the show since he was a very young child.

As LJ concludes this extraordinary second journey to Tokyo, the focus is on the incredible opportunity for a guy from Yorkshire to shine on the Japanese stage, bridging cultural boundaries and showcasing the universal language of music, and the UK's burgeoning relationship with Japan.

The show was aired on Tokyo TV in Japan, and on the streaming website TVer

L J English is a talented singer with a love for Japanese music, specializing in covers of Showa Kayoukyoku and Enka songs ranging from the 1950s to the 1980s.

L J tours the globe at festivals, stage shows and TV appearances, and performs at charity events.