BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 February 2024 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Trip Group, hosted Super World Tour BOSS LIVE' under the Thailand A Must for Chinese campaign at Rosewood Bangkok Hotel on Wednesday's evening, January 31, achieving over 100 million baht in a day.







This livestream announced Thailand travel deals, whether airline discounts, accommodation promotions, or travel packages, aiming at shaping Thailand into a leading destination, presenting majestic islands, cultures, and delectable eats. The livestream was run by Ms. Sun Tianxu, Vice President of Trip Group, who considered the platform an effective marketing tool for Chinese tourists. For Trip Group, Thailand is a major destination with Bangkok being SEA's most popular destination for Chinese tourists in 2023. In parallel, Phuket and Chiang Mai also secured ranks among the top tens with bookings increased by 174% in the same year (compared to those of the previous year). Undeniably, all these cities are expected to be key destinations throughout 2024.

Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, stated: On January 28, the Thai Government organized an agreement signing ceremony between the governments of the Kingdom of Thailand and the People's Republic of China regarding mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary and ordinary official passports, which will be effective from March 1, 2024, onwards. The objectives are to promote tourism, investment, trade, and strengthen relationships between the two sister cities, and, next year, it comes the occasion to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said: The Chinese tourist market has significant implications for the recovery of the Thai economy, as it is the key and major focus with high growth potential in terms of revenue and quantity. As a result, the government sector is primed to promote activities throughout Thailand, starting with Chinese New Year, which is considered the largest Chinese New Year festival outside of the People's Republic of China. There will be activities to exchange Thai and Chinese cultures, thus attracting huge Chinese and international tourist traffic to Thailand during the season. Another highlight is the World Water Festival', as this year, the Thai Government is determined to present Songkran as a world-class festival, encouraging visits of Chinese tourists through the Chinese Ambassador, with joyful splashing activities held at several locations to celebrate the tradition throughout April.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the TAT Governor, said: The visa exemption for Chinese passport holders is an important measure to stimulate inbound visits of Chinese tourists. TAT has promoted remote tourism through Soft Power: 5F to add value to tourism products and services, and enhance the supply chain, which leads to qualitative transformation and the upgrade of Thailand's tourism industry. Moreover, TAT has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) on Cooperation in Tourism with 8 leading partners in China while also joining forces with China's airlines to restore confidence, comprehensively develop the Thai tourism industry, as well as to raise safety standards to ensure Thailand will always be the final answer when it comes to travel.

TAT assures that the project will definitely fuel inbound tourism of Chinese tourists and also strengthen their confidence, hence generating tourism revenue and sustainably upgrading Thailand's image as a must-visit destination. The next livestream session will be held in Phuket on February 28, 2024.

