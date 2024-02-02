(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Pollisum Engineering Surpasses 2023 Financial Goals, Rewards Team with Overseas Incentive Trip" data-link=" Engineering Surpasses 2023 Financial Goals, Rewards Team with Overseas Incentive Trip" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2024 - Pollisum Engineering Pte Ltd , a leading force in the crane and engineering sector, proudly announces the achievement of its ambitious 2023 revenue target of $42 million, underscoring a period of remarkable growth and strategic success. This milestone highlights the company's sustained upward trajectory, with its revenue soaring from $20,445,221 in 2018 to a striking $36,088,934 in 2022 and now surpassing the 2023 target.

In celebration of this significant accomplishment and in recognition of the hard work and dedication of its entire team, Pollisum Engineering is excited to announce an all-inclusive Overseas Incentive Trip planned for 2024. This company-wide excursion is a testament to Pollisum's commitment to its employees, extending an invitation to each of its approximately 300 staff members, including migrant workers, in a grand gesture of appreciation and unity.

The Overseas Incentive Trip reflects Pollisum Engineering's ethos of inclusivity and recognition of every team member's contribution. It follows the company's recent certification as a Great Place to Work in 2023, a title earned through its employees' positive feedback, with 93% proudly associating themselves with the organisation. This acknowledgement underscores the employees' confidence in the company's leadership and its efforts to cultivate a supportive and progressive work environment.

Founded in 1984, Pollisum Engineering has evolved from a crane mechanical repair firm into a One-Stop Integrated Service Provider, serving diverse sectors with its leasing & sales of heavy lift vehicles, fabrication, marine services, and more. The company boasts an impressive fleet of lorry cranes , rough terrain cranes , and crawler cranes , complemented by a dynamic and vibrant team. Its focus on customer relationships positions it not only as an industry leader but also as a pioneer in fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

Pollisum's focus for the future remains steadfast on growth, innovation, and maintaining its status as an employer of choice in Singapore's competitive business landscape.

Hashtag: #PollisumEngineering

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pollisum Engineering Pte Ltd

Starting modestly in 1984, Pollisum Engineering has risen to become a leader in the heavy vehicle leasing and



engineering services industry, commanding a significant fleet and offering an extensive suite of solutions. With an energetic and youthful team, Pollisum isn't just riding the wave of growth; it is creating currents that redefine industry standards for performance and employee engagement.

Pollisum Engineering