Greater Bay Airlines Launches Special Promotion To Celebrate The First Anniversary Of Scheduled Service To Japan

| HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2024 - Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) today launched a special promotion to celebrate the first anniversary of the airline's scheduled service between Japan and Hong Kong, and the festive Lunar New Year. Starting today until 30 March 2024, customers can purchase a one-way ticket between Tokyo/Osaka and Hong Kong for only JPY8900 up (applicable taxes and fuel surcharges are not inclusive).
The flight frequencies of the service between Tokyo/Osaka and Hong Kong have now been built up to double daily to meet the rising demand, bringing greater flexibility and convenience to travellers. The flight schedules are as follows:
| Flight No.
| From
| To
| Departure/Arrival
| Weekly Schedule
| HB321
| Tokyo, Narita
| Hong Kong
| 1530/2010
| Daily
| HB323
| 1710/2150
| HB320
| Hong Kong
| Tokyo, Narita
| 0920/1430
| Daily
| HB322
| 1105/1610
| Flight No.
| From
| To
| Departure/Arrival
| Weekly Schedule
| HB341
| Osaka, Kansai
| Hong Kong
| 1400/1725
| Daily
| HB345
| 2200/0130+1
| HB340
| Hong Kong
| Osaka, Kansai
| 0815/1255
| Saturday
| 0815/1300
| Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
| HB344
| 1625/2100
| Daily
This special promotion is applicable to flights to Hong Kong departing Tokyo or Osaka between 2 February and 30 March 2024.
The tickets include 7kg carry-on baggage allowance for each flight and customers may purchase additional check-in baggage allowance to meet their own needs.
Promotion period and seats are limited. For ticket booking, customers may visit the GBA website, GBA mobile app or contact their travel agents. Terms and conditions apply.
GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022 and is currently operating flights between Hong Kong and Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila. For more information, please visit .
Greater Bay Airlines
