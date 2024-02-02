Greater Bay Airlines Launches Bangkok Hong Kong Companion Fare Promotion To Celebrate Lunar New Year

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2024 - Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) today launched the Bangkok Hong Kong companion fare promotion to celebrate the festive Lunar New Year. From now until 31 March 2024, customers can purchase roundtrip tickets between Bangkok and Hong Kong for two or more passengers for only THB?2,100 each (applicable taxes and fuel surcharges are not inclusive).







The flight frequency of the service between Bangkok and Hong Kong has now been enhanced to double daily to meet the rising demand, bringing greater flexibility and convenience to travellers. The flight schedule is as follows:

Flight No.

From

To

Departure/Arrival

Weekly Schedule

HB282



Bangkok

Hong Kong

1135/1530

Daily



HB284



1800/2200

HB281

Hong Kong

Bangkok

0830/1030

Daily

HB283

1500/1700



This special promotion is applicable to flights to Hong Kong departing Bangkok during the following periods: 2-12 February 2024, 19 February - 5 April 2024, 9-11 April 2024, 15 April - 3 May 2024 and 7 May - 30 June 2024. The tickets are valid for at least two passengers travelling together and for stays of up to seven days.

The tickets include 7kg carry-on baggage and 20kg check-in baggage allowance for each flight. Additional baggage allowance can be purchased separately to meet extra needs.

Promotion period and seats are limited. For ticket booking, customers may visit the GBA website, GBA mobile app or contact their travel agents. Terms and conditions apply.

GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022 and is currently operating flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila. For more information, please visit .

Greater Bay Airlines


