Eastern NC Pressure Washing And Softwash Announces Its Grand Opening In Havelock, North Carolina

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Havelock, NC, 2nd February 2024, Eastern NC Pressure Washing & Softwash proudly announces its grand opening in Newport, North Carolina, ready to serve the diverse cleaning needs of Craven County, Carteret County, Onslow County, and New Hanover County. Specializing in both pressure washing and soft washing techniques, the company offers a wide array of services, including roof cleaning, house washing, concrete cleaning, fence washing, gutter cleaning, as well as specialized services for dumpster pads and restaurants.

Founded on the principles of quality, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Eastern NC Pressure Washing & Softwash is committed to providing the highest standard of service while ensuring eco-friendly practices. Their team of skilled professionals uses state-of-the-art equipment and biodegradable cleaning solutions, guaranteeing top-tier results with minimal environmental impact.

“We are thrilled to serve the communities of Newport and the surrounding areas,” said Jon Herring, founder of Eastern NC Pressure Washing & Softwash .“Our goal is to deliver exceptional cleaning services that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of properties but also contribute positively to the local environment.”

The company's opening is a significant addition to Newport's local business landscape, offering residents and businesses an effective solution for maintaining their properties. Eastern NC Pressure Washing & Softwash is now accepting appointments and looks forward to becoming a trusted partner in the community's upkeep.

For more information, please contact Jon Herring at (252) 665-2005.

Eastern NC Pressure Washing & Softwash

993 Live Oak Dr

Havelock, NC 28532

(252) 665-2005