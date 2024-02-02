Dental Biomaterial Market To Hit US$ 2.7 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Use of Dental Biomaterials to be Extensive in Tissue Generation and Tissue Replacement Rockville , Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental biomaterial market is estimated at US$ 1.73 billion in 2024, according to a newly published analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for dental biomaterials is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.7 billion by the end of 2034.

Growing use of dental biomaterials to assist in tissue generation and replace damaged tissues is predicted to serve as one of the prominent growth drivers in the global market. In recent years, several R&D activities have been undertaken in biomaterials, which are utilized in dental treatment by many dental professionals.

Market players are predicted to offer several biomaterials, which are forecasted to accelerate biological processes for the regeneration of loss caused to dental tissues. The rising penetration of dental implants due to increasing awareness about oral hygiene and face aesthetics is projected to contribute to market growth. Extensive R&D activities on dental biomaterials are predicted to contribute to improvements in oral care. However, the higher price of dental procedures along with a dearth of skilled medical staff and trained professionals across geographies is projected to hinder market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.7 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study



The global dental biomaterial market is pegged at US$ 1.73 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for dental biomaterials is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.7 billion by the end of 2034.

Worldwide sales of dental biomaterials are forecasted to advance at 4.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is predicted to account for 53.5% of the global market share by 2034.

The market in Brazil is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% and reach US$ 87.1 million by the end of 2034. Dental clinics are predicted to account for 45.3% share of the global market by 2034.

“Rising prevalence of dental disorders, increasing use of dental implants, and growing dental tourism are forecasted to drive sales of dental biomaterials,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Market Players



Geistlich Pharma, Inc.,

3M Company,

Danaher Corporation,

Institut Straumann AG,

Dentsply Sirona,

Zimmer Biomet,

Royal DSM,

Medtronic PLC,

GC Corporation,

Ivovlar Vivadent AG,

Henry Schein, Inc.,

Keystone Dental, Inc.,

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.,

Carpenter Technology Corporation, Datum Dental Ltd.



Dental Clinics Accounting for Leading Market Share

Global demand for dental biomaterials in clinics is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% and reach a market value of US$ 1.22 billion by the end of 2034. This increased demand is attributed to the rising incidences of dental practices along with growing awareness about oral hygiene. In addition, the increasing prevalence of tooth disorders among individuals is predicted to push demand for dental biomaterials in clinics.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dental biomaterial market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (dental membranes, dental bone graft substitutes, dental materials) and end user (hospitals, dental clinics, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

