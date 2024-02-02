Tamil Superstar Vijay To Quit Films, Devote All His Time To Politics

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay, who was recently seen in 'Leo', and is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'The Goat Life', has decided to quit cinema for his political career.

He announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Friday. The actor said that he will quit cinema after completing two films ('GOAT' and an untitled film) to become a full-fledged politician in Tamil Nadu.

His party members will contest in the 2026 elections. The actor recently met Class 10 and 12 students and also offered aid to people affected by the recent floods in Chennai.

In a long official statement, the actor said that there is a need for political power to do social work in a full-fledged manner.

The actor's official account on X posted:“You all are well aware of the political situation of Tamil Nadu. On one side, we have a dysfunctional administration and corrupt political culture, and on the other, we have divisive politics that aims to divide people along the lines of caste, creed, and religion. Both impede our progress. It is an incontestable truth that people, more so in Tamil Nadu, are longing for a change in a political scenario and want a selfless, honest, secular and talented party to bring about a change.”

Vijay announced that he will be contesting in the 2026 state legislative assembly elections and will pave the way for the 'desired political transformation sought by the people of Tamil Nadu'.

The statement further mentioned:“Upon the approval of the election ordinance, our party's policies, manifestos, strategies, and programs will be unveiled, and our political journey for the people of Tamil Nadu will commence. Our party will proceed with the necessary diligence, ensuring that all activities align with the party's mission and goals, prioritising the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, my prolonged commitment to politics is not merely a profession but a sacred duty to the people. Politics, in my perspective, is not a pastime; it is my profound endeavour.”

“So, I will complete the project I have accepted now, making sure that it doesn't affect my political service. And I will embark on this journey to serve the people of Tamil Nadu fully, without any distractions. That, I believe, is my debt of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu”, he added in the statement," he concluded.

