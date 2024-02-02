Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Size, Growth Drivers, Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

Location Based Advertising (LBA) market size . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The

global location based advertising (LBA) market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Location Based Advertising (LBA) Industry:

Advancements in Mobile Technology and Internet Penetration:

The growth of the global Location-Based Advertising (LBA) market is significantly driven by continuous advancements in mobile technology and increasing internet penetration. With smartphones becoming ubiquitous, a larger audience is accessible for targeted advertising. Enhanced GPS capabilities and high-speed internet facilitate real-time, location-specific advertising, offering advertisers precise tools for reaching potential customers. These technological advancements enable accurate targeting and ensure seamless delivery of content, thereby improving the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. Additionally, the integration of sophisticated analytics with mobile technology further aids in refining advertising strategies, making LBA an indispensable tool for modern marketers.

Rising Demand for Personalized and Contextual Advertising:

The shift towards personalized and contextual advertising is a key factor propelling the growth of the LBA market. Consumers today expect advertisements to be relevant to their interests and current context. Location-based advertising meets this demand by providing businesses with the capability to tailor their marketing messages based on the consumer's geographical location and behavioral patterns. This relevance increases the likelihood of consumer engagement, subsequently enhancing conversion rates. Moreover, the ability to deliver personalized content in real time makes LBA highly effective in influencing consumer decisions at critical moments, thus driving higher ROI for advertisers and contributing significantly to the expansion of the market.

Increasing Adoption of Location-Based Services (LBS) in Various Industries:

The widespread adoption of Location-Based Services (LBS) across different industries is another major factor driving the growth of the LBA market. Industries such as retail, tourism, and entertainment are leveraging LBS to enhance customer experience and engagement. In the retail sector, for instance, LBA is used to send promotional offers and discounts to customers when they are in proximity to a store, thereby increasing foot traffic and sales. Similarly, in tourism, LBA assists in providing tourists with information about nearby attractions and facilities, enriching their travel experience. This versatile application of LBA across various sectors indicates a growing recognition of its value in reaching and engaging customers effectively, thereby fueling the expansion of the global LBA market.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/location-based-advertising-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Emodo Inc. (Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Foursquare Labs Inc.

Google LLC

GroundTruth

International Business Machines Corporation

Near Pte. Ltd.

Scanbuy Inc.

Shopkick Inc. (Trax)

Telenity Incorporated YOOSE Pte. Ltd

Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Push Pull

Push location-based advertising dominates the market as it proactively sends notifications to users' mobile devices when they enter a specific geographic area, capitalizing on immediate engagement opportunities and higher response rates.

Breakup by Content:



Text Multimedia

content, encompassing videos, images, and interactive media, leads the segment due to its higher user engagement and effectiveness in conveying compelling messages, thus appealing more to advertisers seeking impactful consumer interaction.

Breakup by Application:



Retail Outlets

Public Spaces

Airports Others

Public spaces are the predominant application area for location-based advertising as they offer high foot traffic and diverse audience presence, maximizing the visibility and reach of targeted advertising campaigns.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America exhibits as the largest market for location-based advertising owing to its advanced mobile infrastructure, high smartphone penetration, and the presence of major technology and advertising companies driving innovation in LBA strategies.

Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Trends:

Market trends in the Location-Based Advertising (LBA) sector are increasingly influenced by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. These technologies enhance the precision and effectiveness of LBA by analyzing vast amounts of data to identify patterns and predict consumer behavior.

Additionally, the rise of Augmented Reality (AR) in advertising presents an innovative trend, offering immersive and interactive experiences to consumers based on their location. Another significant trend is the growing concern for privacy and data protection, leading to the development of more secure and privacy-compliant LBA solutions. This focus on ethical advertising practices is reshaping the market, as businesses strive to maintain consumer trust while leveraging location data.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163