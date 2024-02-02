United States E-Bike Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Report 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States E-Bike Market Report by Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, and Others), Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH), and Others), Class (Class I, Class II, Class III), Design (Foldable, Non-Foldable), Application (Mountain/Trekking Bikes, City/Urban, Cargo, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The United States e-bike market size reached US$ 943.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,338.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of United States E-Bike Industry:

Increasing Environmental Awareness:

The increasing awareness about environmental issues is a pivotal factor propelling the United States e-bike market. As individuals and communities become more conscious of the detrimental effects of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution, there is a growing inclination toward sustainable transportation options. E-bikes, powered by electricity rather than fossil fuels, align perfectly with these concerns. They produce zero emissions and contribute significantly to reducing air pollution and the carbon footprint. This aligns with the broader sustainability goals of both consumers and government initiatives aimed at combatting climate change. Consequently, e-bikes are increasingly regarded as a responsible and eco-friendly choice for commuting and recreational purposes, which has spurred their adoption.

Health and Wellness Trends:

Health and wellness trends play a significant role in driving the e-bike market in the United States. As the nation grapples with rising health concerns related to sedentary lifestyles and obesity, there is a growing emphasis on physical fitness. E-bikes have emerged as an ideal solution for individuals seeking to incorporate exercise into their daily routines. What sets them apart is their pedal-assist feature, which allows riders to control the level of assistance provided by the electric motor. This feature makes cycling accessible to a broader demographic, including those who may have physical limitations or concerns about their endurance. By facilitating exercise while ensuring comfort, e-bikes have become a sought-after option for improving personal fitness and overall well-being.

Urban Mobility and Commuting Needs:

In the context of urban mobility, e-bikes are increasingly regarded as a practical and sustainable solution, which forms the third crucial factor driving their market in the United States. Cities across the country are grappling with traffic congestion, air quality issues, and the imperative to reduce the reliance on automobiles. E-bikes offer an efficient and cost-effective means of navigating congested urban areas. Commuters find them particularly appealing due to their ability to reduce commute times and eliminate parking hassles. Furthermore, the proliferation of bike-sharing programs in many cities, coupled with the development of dedicated bike lanes and cycling infrastructure, has made e-bikes a highly convenient mode of transportation. As the demand for efficient urban mobility solutions continues to rise, E-bikes are poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping the way individuals commute and travel within cities.

United States E-Bike Market Report Segmentation:



By Mode:



Throttle Pedal Assist

Throttle dominates the market as it offers riders direct control over power of the electric motor, allowing for an effortless and convenient riding experience, particularly favored by those seeking ease of use and quick acceleration.

By Motor Type:



Hub Motor

Mid Drive Others

Hub motor holds maximum number of shares due to its simplicity and versatility, making it a popular choice for a wide range of e-bike models and applications.

By Battery Type:



Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Others

Lithium ion represents the largest segment due to their high energy density, long cycle life, and versatility, making them the preferred choice for various applications, including e-bikes.

By Class:



Class I

Class II Class III

Class I dominates the market due to its appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking traditional pedal-powered bicycles, which offer an accessible and cost-effective entry into cycling without the added complexity of electric assistance.

By Design:



Foldable Non-Foldable

Based on the design, the market has been divided into foldable and non-foldable.

By Application:



Mountain/Trekking Bikes

City/Urban

Cargo Others

City/urban application hold maximum number of shares due to its ability to address the growing need for sustainable and efficient transportation solutions in densely populated urban areas, where e-bikes offer a convenient and eco-friendly mode of commuting.

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Northeast, Midwest, South and West.

United States E-Bike Market Trends:

The persistent issue of traffic congestion and the associated challenges of finding parking spaces in urban areas have led to a rise in e-bike adoption. E-bikes offer a faster and more flexible mode of transportation in congested cities, allowing riders to navigate through traffic and easily find parking, which is often a significant hassle for traditional vehicles. Additionally, technological advancements in e-bike batteries have significantly contributed to market growth. The development of lightweight and high-capacity batteries has extended the range and improved the overall performance of e-bikes. This has alleviated concerns about battery life and range anxiety, making E-bikes a more viable and attractive choice for longer commutes and recreational rides. Other than this, e-bikes are not limited to commuting; they are increasingly being embraced for leisure and recreational activities. The ease of riding and the ability to explore scenic routes and trails effortlessly have made e-bikes a popular choice for outdoor enthusiasts. This expanding market segment includes individuals seeking adventure, fun, and a more enjoyable way to spend their leisure time.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

