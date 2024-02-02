Streaming Media Devices Market Trends, Outlook, Growth, Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Streaming Media Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on streaming media devices market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global streaming media devices market size reached US$ 12.1 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.5 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during 2023-2028.

Streaming media devices, integral components in modern digital entertainment, are hardware systems designed to use an internet connection to stream music and video files to a TV or other display devices. These devices include a range of products such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and dedicated streaming sticks. Manufactured with advanced technology, streaming media devices support various formats and services, offering users an expansive and diverse entertainment experience. Key advantages of these devices include their ability to provide access to a vast library of on-demand content, high-definition streaming capabilities, user-friendly interfaces, and compatibility with multiple streaming services. They stand out for their convenience, offering personalized and flexible viewing options, thus redefining the consumption of media and entertainment in the digital age.

The global market is majorly driven by the escalating demand for digital content and the proliferation of high-speed internet connectivity. This growth is further fueled by the ongoing shift from traditional television to internet-based streaming, as consumers seek more varied and on-demand content. Along with this, technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and voice recognition in these devices, are enhancing user experience and expanding market appeal. Therefore, this is positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing penetration of smart TVs and the growing trend of cord-cutting are also contributing to market expansion. Moreover, strategic collaborations between content providers and device manufacturers are creating a more cohesive ecosystem, further stimulating market growth. Additionally, as streaming services expand globally, there is a rising demand for compatible and advanced streaming devices, creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Roku, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

HiMedia Technology Limited

ARRIS International Limited D-Link Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, device type, application and

end-use.

Breakup by Device Type:



Game Consoles

Media Streamers Smart TVs

Breakup by Application:



Web-Browsing

Gaming

Real-Time Entertainment

Social Networking E-Learning

Breakup by End-Use:



Commercial Residential

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

