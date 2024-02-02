Butterfly Valve Market Overview, Size, Key Player Analysis, And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Butterfly Valve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on butterfly valve market key player analysis . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global butterfly valve market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

A butterfly valve is a type of flow control device, commonly used to regulate a fluid flowing through a section of pipe. The valve is named for its butterfly-shaped disc, which is the part of the valve that regulates flow. This disc is mounted on a rod, and when the valve is closed, the disc is turned so that it completely blocks off the passageway. When the valve is open, the disc is rotated a quarter turn to allow fluid to pass through. Butterfly valves are known for their simplicity, durability, and reliability. They are lightweight, require less support, and are generally less expensive than other types of valves. Their design allows for quick and easy operation, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. Additionally, they are easy to maintain and can be used in various applications, including water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas industries, and chemical processing.



The widespread application of butterfly valves in sectors such as water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, and power generation is driving the global market. Their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency in controlling the flow of liquids and gases make them an attractive option in these industries. Furthermore, in the water and wastewater industry, the need for efficient water management systems, especially in regions facing water scarcity or undergoing large-scale urbanization, is driving the demand for butterfly valves. These valves are essential for regulating water flow in treatment plants, distribution systems, and irrigation infrastructures. Besides, innovations such as smart valves equipped with sensors and IoT connectivity for real-time data and operational efficiency are transforming the market. These technological advancements are enhancing the performance and longevity of butterfly valves, making them more appealing to various industries.

