Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or“MCT”) (Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“ Fund ”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658 2 February, 2024 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the“ Market Abuse Regulations ”), the Company announces that it was informed on 1 February, 2024 of the following transaction by Middlefield Limited, a company connected with one of the Company's directors, Mr Dean Orrico, by virtue of his being the ultimate beneficial owner of that company.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Middlefield Limited 2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with Dean Orrico, Director b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC b)

LEI

2138007ENW3JEJXC8658 4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Redeemable Participating Preference Shares

ISIN GB00B15PV034 b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase c)



Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s) £1.0095 34,996 d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



34,996



£35,328.46 e)

Date of the transaction

1 February 2024

Persons closely associated with Mr Orrico hold in aggregate 60,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.06% of the Fund's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).

Middlefield Limited is the Company's investment manager.

Dean Orrico, director and CEO of the investment manager, Middlefield Limited said:

“Our purchase of shares in MCT in the market underscores our confidence in the value of the Fund and its prospects for the future. We believe that the shares represent exceptional value as they are trading at a discount to NAV and MCT's core weightings in financial services, real estate and energy all possess solid fundamentals and positive outlooks. The Fund also offers an attractive dividend which was increased in January, 2023 and January, 2024. This purchase follows a purchase for my own account of 50,000 additional shares in MCT in November, 2023, bringing my total personal ownership to 220,000 shares in MCT.”

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT