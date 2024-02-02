NEW TAK COURSE LAUNCHED FOR PUBLIC SAFETY PROFESSIONALS & IS FREE TO POLICE FORCES GLOBALLY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COPTRZ the UK drone solutions specialist have created an online course for police forces to utilise TAK for situational awareness and its being provided free.

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UK drone solutions provider Coptrz Ltd has launched a free Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK) course for police officers and police forces worldwide. The course aims to enhance situational awareness, especially during drone operations, and covers topics such as TAK benefits, applications, versions, interface navigation, installation and FAQs. The training is accessible through email registration and serves as a permanent resource for ongoing reference. Additionally, Coptrz offers classroom courses for further more in-depth training in locations all around the world.

In order to register on the course and on the COPTRZ ACADEMY platform where the course is housed and they will also have access to over 400 additional drone and drone related courses once on the platform.

TAK provides increased situational awareness for every day operations, special events, and disaster responses. Allied to this TAK allows disparate organizations to effectively communicate and maintain shared tactical awareness when a disaster response or special event brings together organizations that do not communicate daily and need a quick and easy way to be able to do so. This extensible plugin architecture that allows enhanced capabilities for specific mission sets in activities such as: Law Enforcement; Border Security; Disaster Response; Off-grid Communications; Precision Mapping and Geotagging. Enabling users to navigate using GPS and geospatial map data overlayed with real-time situational awareness of ongoing events.

"The TAK plugins are open source but the secret is in how its implemented and used to maximum capability and that's why we wanted to make this course available to public safety agencies without charge. It will enhance police activities exponentially when using drones and therefore lead to safer societies and protect lives”, said Steve Coulson Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of COPTRZ.

Police officers and forces can sign up for the course by simply email their details to ... requesting a login for the course.

