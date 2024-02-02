Wolvaardt Hoping SA Comes Hard At Aus In Odis After Close T20I Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Adelaide, Feb 2 (IANS) South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt is hoping her team hits hard at Australia in the three-game ODI series, starting at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, after featuring in a close T20I series which ended in a 2-1 loss for the visitors'.

South Africa are yet to beat Australia in women's ODIs, though they tied a match with them in 2016. But they will be fully confident of the fact that the Alyssa Healy-led side are invincible, seen from the visitors' beating the hosts' in the second T20I at Canberra.

"It was a good competitive series for us; taking most games to the last over and getting the one win. Obviously, I would have liked to just be a bit better in the simple things in that last game, just to give ourselves a better chance but overall it was a very competitive series, and I'm pretty happy with how it went.

"It's huge. Especially in World Cups, I think we often face them in a semi-final or a final. Having that knowledge that we've never ever beaten them normally doesn't do us too well. Hopefully, now that we have that one win against them, we can come hard in this ODI series," said Laura to reporters on the eve of the series opener.

Laura also revealed the team's strategy to counter the bouncy conditions in Adelaide, focusing on shot selection and bowler adjustments. "I think it's a lot more bouncy than what we're used to at home. We had a good hit-out in the nets at the back and just getting used to the pace and bounce.

“Especially this time of the year, we were on quite slow wickets at home, so it's just about adjusting to the conditions. The outfield looks beautiful, so I'm sure it'll be nice. It's about using different options. Maybe playing a bit squarer and practising our short ball stuff. I'm sure they'll throw a lot of that as well. It's just about figuring out the lengths for the bowlers as well. They might have to bowl a touch fuller than they normally do," she added.

Laura has spent the last four WBBL seasons with the Adelaide Strikers, which means she is the most familiar person in the South Africa set-up about the conditions at the venue. "Last time I was here, it was very cool evening when we won the final. So it's weird being back here in a different role, but I'm very excited for the opportunity.

"Getting to play an ODI at one of my favourite grounds is really special, and it's awesome. I love being back in Adelaide. Obviously, really nice having played here a couple of times just to know the conditions. I can share my knowledge with my teammates and hopefully, it does us well for the game tomorrow," she concluded.

--IANS

nr/bc