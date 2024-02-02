Get Ready To Roar: Dive Into The Ultimate Adventure With 'Meet & Greet' At Dubai Safari Park

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 9:42 AM

Are you on the hunt for the perfect weekend that guarantees a multitude of activities for your little ones? Tired of the same old outings? Buckle up, because we're on a mission to unearth the ultimate weekend extravaganza that'll have your kiddos bouncing off the walls with joy! How?

Dubai Safari Park , renowned for its immersive wildlife experiences, is set to host the largest Kidfluencers event, 'Meet and Greet' alongside the one and only Magic Phil, the maestro who captivated audiences at the Nickelodeon Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi. Donned in a Safari-themed costume, Magic Phil is ready to weave his spellbinding charm over the crowd, promising a day filled with excitement and entertainment!

Adding beats to the spectacle is none other than DJ Michelle, who will be on the decks, setting the perfect rhythm for a day of unbridled fun. The main stage is set to witness an array of performances, from DJ sets to gymnastics displays, puppet shows, and even sensational singing performances.

Here's all you need to know!

Date: Saturday, February 10

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Location: Al Wadi Area, Dubai Safari Park

Now, what makes this 'Meet and Greet' truly special are the Kidfluencers who will grace the event with their presence. Get ready to meet and mingle with the likes of the Shfa Family, Vania Mania Kids, Heidi and Zidane, Jason Vlogs, and the dynamic duo Maya and Mary. These social media sensations are set to bring their infectious energy to the park, making this event a memorable experience for families and fans alike.

The main stage schedule is a delight in itself, with a DJ performance to kickstart the day, followed by Meet and Greets with the Kidfluencers , a 30-minute magic show by Magic Phil, a whimsical 15-minute Puppet Show, a mesmerizing Gymnastics Performance, and soulful Singing Performances. To add to the excitement, there will be amazing toy giveaways throughout the day, ensuring that everyone leaves with a piece of the magic! Sounds exciting?

And... that's not all!

The event promises a plethora of activities for families to enjoy together. Engage in friendly games and competitions, explore the Petting Zoo , bounce around in the larger-than-life Blown-up Activities area, get your faces painted in vibrant colors, and marvel at the skill of Balloon Animal artists. The park will also be adorned with beloved Mascots, ready to capture hearts with their larger-than-life presence.

Here's a little background...

The brains behind this magical extravaganza is ARC Management, in partnership with Dubai Safari Park. Spearheaded by Zachariah Al Tagiuri, ARC Management is a trailblazer in curating unforgettable family-focused experiences. Al Tagiuri manages some of the largest children and family YouTube creators globally, boasting a collective audience in the hundreds of millions. ARC Management, under Al Tagiuri's visionary leadership, continues to set new standards in the entertainment and marketing industry. Their innovative approach ensures effective engagement with young audiences and families not just within the GCC but globally.

Ready to turn up the fun?

Visit dubaisafari to book your wildlife journey today! The park is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Tickets are available on .