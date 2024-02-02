UNRWA's Middle East Humanitarian Operations In Peril Amid Funding Suspension

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced that it may have to stop its operations in the Middle East, including in the Gaza Strip, by the end of this February, if funding does not resume, after 16 donor countries had decided to suspend financial support for UNRWA.

UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, added in a statement that the international organization would likely have to end its operations by the end of February, not only in Gaza, but throughout the region if funding for UNRWA remained suspended.

At a time when the war in Gaza continues unabated, and the International Court of Justice calls for the provision of more humanitarian aid, this is the time to strengthen, not weaken UNRWA, Lazzarini added.

The UN agency explained that the enormous humanitarian needs of more than two million people in Gaza now face the risk of worsening, noting that the value of the support that has been suspended, so far, has reached USD440 million.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee to southern Gaza due to bombing and fighting in Khan Yunis last week, to be added to more than 1.4 million people already crammed in the southern governorate of Rafah, UNRWA added.