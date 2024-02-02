LIVE UPDATES: UNRWA Warns Funding Suspension May Force Shutdown In Operations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced that it may have to cease its operations in the Middle East, including the Gaza Strip, by the end of this month if funding does not resume. This comes after 16 donor countries suspended their financial support for the agency.

Continuous clashes in the vicinity of key hospitals in Khan Younis are jeopardizing the safety of medical staff, wounded, and displaced people sheltering inside the facilities, warns the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 27,000 with over 66,000 wounded due to Israeli attacks since October 7.



[11:55am Doha Time] US judge urges Biden to examine support for 'plausible genocide'

A United States federal court has dismissed a case accusing President Joe Biden and other senior US officials of being complicit in Israel's alleged genocide in Gaza.

Still, the court's decision urged Biden and his colleagues to examine“the results of their unflagging support” for Israel, including its human rights implications.

[11:15am Doha Time] Israelis demand release of captives: 'Only way is through a deal'

Domestic calls for a ceasefire and captives deal have mounted with protesters gathering again in Tel Aviv carrying placards featuring captives' faces and slogans such as“No more bloodshed”.

“This government, our leadership, needs to make decisions and they need to be brave,” said activist Moran Zer Katzenstein.“We need them to bring the hostages back, right now. The only way is through a deal.”

[10:45am Doha Time] Syrian military says Israel targeted southern Damascus

The Syrian military says it downed a number of Israeli missiles launched from the Golan Heights.

The missiles targeted a southern area in the capital Damascus, state news agency SANA reports.

[9am Doha Time] UN experts decry killing, silencing of journalists in Gaza

UN rights experts voiced alarm yesterday at soaring numbers of journalists killed in the Gaza war, decrying an apparent“deliberate” Israeli strategy to silence critical reporting.

“Rarely have journalists paid such a heavy price for just doing their job as those in Gaza now,” the five experts said in a statement. Read more

[8:30am Doha Time] A dozen bodies recovered from rubble in Khan Younis: Report

The bodies of 12 people have been found under the rubble of a house destroyed by an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, according to local news agency, the Palestinian Information Center.

The agency said the house was bombed“weeks ago” in the al-Sika area of the city in southern Gaza, but the bodies were only just retrieved.

[8am Doha Time] Nasser and al-Amal hospitals suffering from 'serious shortage of oxygen': UN

Continued heavy fighting in the vicinity of the Nasser and al-Amal hospitals in Khan Younis is“jeopardizing the safety” of medical staff, the wounded, and internally displaced people sheltering inside the facilities, the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, has said in its daily update.

Both hospitals are suffering from a“serious shortage of oxygen” to treat patients, the agency added.

OCHA also reports that thousands of Palestinians continue to flee to Rafah, saying the southern city is now hosting more than half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people.

The UN said that, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health, 118 Palestinians were killed and 190 were injured between the afternoons of January 31 and February 1.