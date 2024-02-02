Easiancup: All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AFC eAsian Cup kicked off yesterday with 20 teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)'s Member Associations competing for the title in Doha.

While the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has reached the quarter-final stage, the five-day AFC eAsian Cup will see the 20 teams engaged in intense battles to fly their national flag high on the virtual pitch.

KNOW YOUR TEAMS

With the 20 teams of three players poised to etch their names in history as they embark on the inaugural edition of the AFC eAsian Cup, the-AFC provides you with the first look at the trailblazers who are set to make history in this groundbreaking tournament.

Group A

Qatar: Hassan Al Qadi, Abdulaziz Shaheen, Mohammed Al Ahmad

Tajikistan: Shuhratjon Hakmov, Ayub Bekov, Sharifi Behruzi

Lebanon: Nadim El Dsouki, Imad El Zein, Ali Makki

Group B

Uzbekistan: Akmal Abduvaliyev, Salokhiddin Esanov, Rashid Khakimov

Syria: Mazen Dhbour, Wael Al Kabbani, Anas Tulaimat

India: Hemanth Krishna Kommu, Ibrahim Gulrez, Charanjot Singh

Group C

Islamic Republic of Iran: Amirhesam Karami, Mahdi Ezzati, Hassan Pajani

United Arab Emirates: Saeed Alyammahi, Ali Murad Alblooshi, Khalid Alshamsi

Hong Kong, China: Wong Yiu Hang, Choi Ka Lok, Liem Jason

Group D

Japan: Satake Shinichi, Aihara Tsubasa, Hashiki Shumpei

Indonesia: Mohamad Akbar Paudie, Elga Cahya Putra, Rizky Faidan

Vietnam: Nguyen Minh Hung, Nghiem Xuan Nam, Le Doan Thanh Tam

The enticing clashes will continue on Friday and see the conclusion of the remaining battles in each of the six groups.

Group E

Korea Republic: Kim Woo-jun, Song Young-woo, Kim Min-hwan

Malaysia: Shaharil Shaifuddin, Muhamad Khairul, Mohamad Norhaikal

Jordan: Sief Addeen Dababneh, Sara Haddadin, Samer Alsbeiat

Bahrain: Hasan Ali Ahmed, Fadhel Abdali, Abdulaziz Faqeehi

Group F

Saudi Arabia: Ahmed Alamri, Amjad Alqarni, Abdulaziz Albuhayri

Thailand: Thanan Sukmueng, Teinvithit Srinam, Natthaphat Pornkriengrai

Kyrgyz Republic: Turatbek Omurkulov, Mukhamed Anvar, Samat Temirov

Oman: Mohammed Said Salim, Abdullah Ali Al Balushi, Fahad Al Kindi