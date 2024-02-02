UK Car Parks Industry Market Research Report: Car Parks Must Embrace Tech And Cater To Eco-Conscious Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Parks in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Car park revenue is expected to drop at a compound annual rate of 4% over the five years through 2022-23. A swelling number of qualified drivers, vehicle financing and travel (both for work and leisure) have all historically supported car parks - but a lot has changed since the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, government-imposed lockdown measures like travel restrictions and work-from-home guidance annihilated revenue at the time.

Although, these measures had a long-lasting impact, with hybrid working becoming the new norm and people working from home more regularly. Rising environmental awareness and health consciousness are prompting Britons to take public transport or even cycle.

Operators in the Car Parks industry manage and operate car parking facilities. Industry operators primarily generate revenue by charging drivers to park their cars or other vehicles.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company Coverage:



National Car Parks Ltd

APCOA Parking (UK) Ltd Q-Park Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900