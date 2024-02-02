UK Book Retailers Industry Market Report: Revenue Continues To Decline As Fierce Competition From Online Retailers Eats Into Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Book Retailers in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Book retailer revenue is set to drop by 4.2% over the five years through 2023-24, and growing 0.2% in 2023-24 to reach £963.8 million. COVID-19 lockdowns led to a resurgence in reading; according to Nielsen Books's article in May 2020, 41% of people read more books during the initial national lockdown.
Social media platforms like TikTok have also boosted reading among younger folks, helping specific book genres grow. The physical closure of bookshops during lockdown periods restricted the ability of retailers to benefit from the growing demand for books. Since restrictions eased, independent bookshops have increased, by the end of 2022 there were 1072 stores in the UK. This exceptional performance goes against broader retail shop trends in 2022, which saw 11,636 independent shops close in the UK. Book retailers are developing strategies to stay competitive and support local shops and indie publishers are continuing to gain traction.
Industry participants are primarily engaged in the retail sale of new printed books of all genres. Industry operators purchase book titles from publishers or distributors to sell at the retail level. The industry does not include online book retailers that do not operate physical stores (see report G47.910) or second-hand bookshops (see report G47.790).
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
WH Smith plc Waterstones Booksellers Ltd
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02022024004107003653ID1107801497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.