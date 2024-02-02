UK Tattoo Artists Industry Research Report: As Acceptance Of Tattoos Continues To Grow, Artists Are Seeing Their Revenue Climb

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tattoo Artists in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Revenue is forecast to climb at a compound annual rate of 6.5% over the five years through 2023-24 to £663.2 million. The perception of tattoos and those who have them has seen a societal shift over the years - they're now deemed far more accepted in many walks of life.
Additionally, the increasing popularity of tattoos among the younger generation has aided sales as the number of 16- to 25-year-olds has expanded. Though revenue continues to mount, growth was held by back changing customer preferences after the Brexit vote; tattoo artists reported people moving away from larger designs towards smaller, cheaper tattoos instead.
This industry includes establishments that provide tattoo services by injecting ink under the skin and permanently altering the coloration of the skin. This industry also includes tattoo-related maintenance, design and modification services, but it does not include laser tattoo-removal services.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02022024004107003653ID1107801494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.