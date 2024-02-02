HBKU College Of Law Host Lecture On Legal Profession

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Law recently hosted the third Clinton W. Francis Lecture in Legal Professionalism, which highlighted how technological developments and globalization are changing the legal profession.

Dr. Clinton W. Francis, Founding Dean of the College of Law and currently a Professor at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, provided critical background into the establishment of HBKU's College of Law, particularly as to the philosophy reflected in the design of the curriculum of the Juris Doctor (JD) degree. The course offerings are layered based on doctrine, function, and application, with each step aimed at preparing graduates to deal with the rigors of a dynamic legal environment, including a broad engagement with society.

He also examined how the globalisation of the legal sector presents further complexities for professionals to navigate, as well as the College of Law's ability to better prepare graduates to operate within this landscape.

Commenting on the presentation, Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, College of Law, said:“We were honored to welcome Dr. Francis back to HBKU. His knowledge and expertise hold great relevance to our work at the College of Law and indeed the entire legal profession. This particular lecture underlined the need for our students to focus on societal developments and their effect on the profession. It reflected a future-oriented view that the College has adapted throughout its academic programming to help graduates address legal challenges.”

Launched in honour of the Founding Dean's integral contributions to the College of Law, the Clinton W. Francis Lecture in Legal Professionalism provides the HBKU community with an opportunity to hear insights on the norms and rules governing the practice of law, both in terms of substance as well as application.