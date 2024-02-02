No Place Is Safe In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Israel's extensive attacks on Gaza are appalling. An immediate halt to the indiscriminate attacks and the cessation of random bloodshed must be urgently pursued. Immediate efforts should be made to establish safe spaces to protect Gaza's vulnerable population.

Safe access to food, clean water, fuel and medical and humanitarian aid must be guaranteed by creating humanitarian corridors into the besieged Palestinian enclave. Regrettably, this has been impeded by Israel's ongoing threats and actions, including the bombing of the Rafah Border Crossing.

Over 2 million Palestinians are currently trapped in Gaza, where Israel's unpredictable attacks have turned the besieged strip into a humanitarian tragedy. The people of Gaza, including children, women, men and the elderly, are enduring immense suffering as Israel enforces its collective punishment policy, leading to a dire shortage of water, food, fuel and medical aid. This constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and a crime against humanity.

The conflict in Gaza must come to an end. In pursuit of this goal, His Majesty King Abdullah has embarked on a European tour, including the UK, Italy, Germany and France. The King's meetings will address the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the pressing need to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

King Abdullah has been warning for years that peace and stability cannot be reached without a just and comprehensive resolution of the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Violence and warfare will never bring about peace or security; instead, they lead to destruction, suffering and despair. It is of paramount importance that an international effort be made to de-escalate and end the conflict. Currently, there is no refuge in Gaza, and the situation demands immediate attention and resolution.

The conscience of the international community must awaken to arrest the worsening humanitarian crisis in the world's largest open-air prison.